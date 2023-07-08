Analyzing Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) & Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Free Report) and Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and Veritiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A $0.40 0.87 Veritiv $7.15 billion 0.24 $337.90 million $23.18 5.38

Veritiv has higher revenue and earnings than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritiv 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and Veritiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Veritiv has a consensus target price of $162.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.89%. Given Veritiv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritiv is more favorable than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and Veritiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Veritiv 4.83% 42.60% 14.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Veritiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Veritiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.7%. Veritiv pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritiv pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Veritiv beats Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc. The company also provides containerboard products, including kraft and test linerboards for use in cartons, paper bags, file boxes, paperboards, wall papers, etc.; and corrugating liners for use in corrugated layer and septi-layer of paperboards, and honeycomb-like products. In addition, it offers white lined chipboards and environment friendly white linerboard coated products for use in graphic cartons, color card printing, and offset printing, as well as in packaging of commodities, household appliances, IT products, medicine/health care products, food products, toys, gifts, ceramic products, stationery products, beverages, etc.; toilet rolls for wiping and cleaning of hands, faces, food, etc.; and unbleached paper for use in various applications, such as baby care, menstruation, facial, sensitive skin, table, kitchen, etc. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies in various product categories that include towels and tissues, food service, personal protective equipment, cleaning chemicals, and skincare, as well as re-merchandising, budgeting and compliance reporting, and inventory management services. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, paper, and graphics products. This segment also provides print management, paper procurement, and supply chain management solutions. It serves manufacturing, food and beverage, wholesale and retail, healthcare, transportation, property management, higher education, entertainment and hospitality, commercial printing, and publishing sectors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

