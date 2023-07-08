Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $76.01 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,085,066 shares of company stock valued at $135,100,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

