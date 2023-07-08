Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $190.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

