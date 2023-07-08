Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Apple makes up 11.5% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 12,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 32,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 366,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $60,504,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.