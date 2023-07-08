Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

