Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

APDN opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

