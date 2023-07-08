Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

