Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 8,262 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.