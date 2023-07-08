Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $153.53 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83,991 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $153,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

