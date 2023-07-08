Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $317,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,641.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average is $144.85.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus raised their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.