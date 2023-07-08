Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $362,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,732,610.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ABNB opened at $130.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,993,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 68,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

