Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $362,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,732,610.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Airbnb Stock Performance
Shares of ABNB opened at $130.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
