Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $33.75. 410,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,056,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Specifically, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,353 shares of company stock worth $3,380,464. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Securities cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 221,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.