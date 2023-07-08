Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 92,501 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 846.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of News by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of News by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

