Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $294,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $3,829,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.