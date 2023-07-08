Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Gentherm worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

