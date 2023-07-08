Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 482,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.75% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RIGL stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.29 million. Research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.