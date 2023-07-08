Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 656.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,085 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.70% of Potbelly worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 127,579 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Potbelly

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis bought 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,092.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis bought 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,092.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,079.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,651 shares of company stock valued at $120,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Potbelly Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

PBPB opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3,013.09%. Analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Potbelly

(Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.