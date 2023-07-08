Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,518 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.