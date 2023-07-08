Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

MMI stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $154.79 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $70.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.