Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 371.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $48.63.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

