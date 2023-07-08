Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,711 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.