Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 535.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,702 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.6% in the first quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd now owns 305,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

