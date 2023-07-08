Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.72 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266,135 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $119,620,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117,475.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,886,000 after buying an additional 1,758,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,616,000 after buying an additional 1,281,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,960. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

