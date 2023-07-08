Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,463,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,720,000 after buying an additional 112,591 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.