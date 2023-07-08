Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.75 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 289,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $132.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

