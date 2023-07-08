Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 429,005 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Knowles worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 816.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,156,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after buying an additional 1,030,183 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,193,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,279,000 after buying an additional 924,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,589,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 698,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

Knowles Stock Performance

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

About Knowles

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.