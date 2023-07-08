Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $107.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock worth $842,394. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

