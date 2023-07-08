Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46,222 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Amedisys worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Amedisys by 161.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Amedisys by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amedisys by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.21.

Amedisys stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

