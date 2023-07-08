Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,425,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,796,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.7 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.