Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 644.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.30% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $590.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

