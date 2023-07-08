Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gentex’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.