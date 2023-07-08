Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.06 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of UAA opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.