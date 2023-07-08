Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 308,955 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 1,110.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.77% of American Public Education worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

American Public Education Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of APEI opened at $4.85 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.40 million. Research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Profile

(Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.