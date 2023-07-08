Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Kenon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kenon by 353.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kenon by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the first quarter worth $807,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kenon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEN shares. TheStreet cut Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $23.74 on Friday. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 58.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

