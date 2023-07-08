Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,221,953 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,221,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of OPKO Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 256,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 27.5% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 50,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 78,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OPKO Health news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,172.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.05 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OPK has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

