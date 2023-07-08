Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of ScanSource worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.33 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SCSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $74,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,140.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.