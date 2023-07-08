Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 46,912 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,406 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Barclays raised Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

