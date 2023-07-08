Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,967 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after purchasing an additional 471,969 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $189.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $125.26 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.13.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

