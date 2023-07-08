Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 73.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $226,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.43 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.