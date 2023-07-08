Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 136 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $289.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average of $257.64. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $293.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

