Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 203,318 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 203,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,158,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

