Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 20,540 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $154.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

