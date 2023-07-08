Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 23,671 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,671 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.61. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $97.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -223.19%.

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

