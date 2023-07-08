Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 85,777 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,777 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $301,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,345 shares of company stock worth $2,856,526. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progress Software Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of PRGS opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

