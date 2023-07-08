Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 98 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

