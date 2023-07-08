Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,694 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of PROS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PROS by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 54.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 63,994 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 54,062 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PROS Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PRO opened at $30.31 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

