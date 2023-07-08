Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.5 %

JHG opened at $26.67 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.