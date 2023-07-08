Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,141 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 382,830 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $104.41 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

