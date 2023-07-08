Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 296,149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Ashland Stock Up 2.1 %

ASH stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.46. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.