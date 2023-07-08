Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 155,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 12,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 32,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

